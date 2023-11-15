New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.