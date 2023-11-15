New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,508 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after buying an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after buying an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,576,000 after buying an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.28 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

