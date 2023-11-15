New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

