New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 450,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 286,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after buying an additional 155,777 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 124,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

