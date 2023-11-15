New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,878 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Stock Performance
PII opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
