New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,570,000 after purchasing an additional 147,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,987 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

