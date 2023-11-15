National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.18

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 1030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHC shares. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 81.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

