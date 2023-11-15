MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

