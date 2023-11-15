Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.82.

MOH opened at $362.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $367.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

