Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,100 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $528,057 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.