Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.