Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 300 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $209.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

