Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,800 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cognex by 14,312.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Cognex Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.