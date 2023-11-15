Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,424,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,906,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,249 shares of company stock worth $5,717,114 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.7 %

GDDY opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

