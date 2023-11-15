Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.3 %

AXON opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.63 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

