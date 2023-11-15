Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 113.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

