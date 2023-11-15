Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $4.35 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 9.4 %

FBIN stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

