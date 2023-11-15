Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after buying an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bio-Techne by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after buying an additional 779,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TECH opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

