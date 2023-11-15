Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

