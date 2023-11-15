Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.