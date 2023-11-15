Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 289.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $457,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

