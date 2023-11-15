Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,757 shares of company stock worth $2,802,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.