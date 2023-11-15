Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

