Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Up 2.2 %
DT opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,166 shares of company stock valued at $456,273,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
