Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EMN opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

