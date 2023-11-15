Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 87,108 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,457,047 shares of company stock worth $13,378,709.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

