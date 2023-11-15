Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 647 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $561,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aramark by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,992,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,824,000 after purchasing an additional 286,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Aramark by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,726,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,331,000 after purchasing an additional 979,917 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Down 8.2 %

Aramark stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

