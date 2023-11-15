Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,900 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.