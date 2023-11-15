Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,412 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,412 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $914,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

