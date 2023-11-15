Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

