Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Z

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,779.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $697,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,779.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,001. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.