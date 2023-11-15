Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

