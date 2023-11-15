Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

