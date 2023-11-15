Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 776 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

