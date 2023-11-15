Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,801 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after buying an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

