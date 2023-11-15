Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $5.92 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

