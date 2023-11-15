Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,139 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,757 shares of company stock worth $2,802,704. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

