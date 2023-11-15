Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.19 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

AerCap Company Profile

Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

