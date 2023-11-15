Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.18 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

