Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
