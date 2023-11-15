Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

