Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.15 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 951,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Trading Up 10.7 %

BXP opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

