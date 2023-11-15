Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,252,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 206,243 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $115.97 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

