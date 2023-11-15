Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 381,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

