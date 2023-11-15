Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $806,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $412,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,673,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $21.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

