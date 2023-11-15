Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

