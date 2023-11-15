Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $307.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

