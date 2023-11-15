Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 63,213 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Endava by 76.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 22,000.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAVA

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.