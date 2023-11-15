Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $209.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

