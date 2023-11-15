Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

