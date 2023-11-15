Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -653.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

